This week’s pets feature a tabby with a loving look and a pup who just wants a best friend who need forever homes right now from Polk County Animal Control.
Open your home today to Chester, ID No. 42744380. He is an adult orange tabby with large green eyes. His medium length coat is fluffy and soft. He has tufts of fur sprouting from his ears.
Chester has already received an FVRCP vaccine. He’s is very friendly and enjoys attention. Volunteers also report that he loves to play. He would make an affectionate and entertaining companion.
Dog lovers will definitely find a sweet companion in Bowser, ID No. 42743264. He is a reddish gold and white retriever type mix. He has short little ears like a SharPei. His eyes are chocolate brown. He looks to be 5 to 7 years old.
Bowser is an older pup but his eyes are clear. He is very friendly and looking for a best friend. He is a dream on leash, and volunteers report that he stays right beside you and does not pull. He enjoys going for walks. He also sits on command and will shake hands.
He would make someone an loyal, loving companion.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for October 9. Following that, transports will be available on Oct. 23, November 6 and Nov. 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.