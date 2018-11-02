The Standard Journal Pets of the Week are back after a two week hiatus, and a cuddly cat and playful pup have been chosen to help find a forever home with the return.
Check out this gray and white juvenile female volunteers have named Adrien, ID No. 39749615. There’s a faint hint of tabby in this very friendly cat’s tail, but she is a little intimidated by noise and activity at PCAC.
Or consider taking home Star, ID No. 39884530. This juvenile female pup has received shots already, and is tan and white with a bit of black on her tail and outlines on her face. Volunteers report though friendly and playful, she’s learning to walk on a leash.
Both can be adopted from Animal Control today by calling 770-749-8908. Rates are $25 for cats, and $40 for dogs. Spay and neutering is required by County Ordinance.