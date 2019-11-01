A cat with a seasonal name and a pup who needs a new family are featured in the latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week thanks to volunteers from Polk County Animal Control.
Consider giving love to this cuddly feline named Autumn, ID No. 43011093. She is a beautiful tortoisehell cat. Her coat is of medium length with a blend of black, gold, orange and white. She has large green eyes and white whiskers. She has a fluffy, “bottlebrush” tail.
Autumn is quite thin and needs good food and some loving care. She has had a FVRCP vaccine. She is very friendly and affectionate. Volunteers report they were unable to engage her in play. She was very interested in exploring the world outside of her kennel. Volunteers believe Autumn would make a quiet, loving companion.
Rondo, ID No. 43002824, is a pup who needs a new family to take him in after losing another.
Rondo was an owner surrender because his family had to move and couldn’t take him with them. This large shepherd/retriever type mix is 18 months old and weighs about 70 pounds. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine.
He is a bit thin and could use just a little more weight. His coat is of medium length and is mostly a golden/tan color with a black muzzle and white chest. He has speckled “socks” on his front paws. He has attentive brown eyes.
Rondo is very friendly and playful. He walks well on leash but pulls a bit. He would sit when volunteers asked him to do so.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for November 6. Following that, transports will available on Nov. 20. December transports are scheduledr Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.