A curious kitten and a dog who needs a new family to love after being brought to Polk County Animal Control are the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
The Cat of the Week is Mary Lynn, ID No. 42811706.
Mary Lynn is a Bombay/Domestic Short Hair. She is solid black with large round amber eyes. She is three to four months old.
She has received the first in the series of kitten vaccines. Mary Lynn is very affectionate and enjoys attention. She is also a curious and playful kitten, according to volunteers at Animal Control.
This week’s pup is Duke, ID No. 42960594, and is in Polk County Animal Control after an owner surrender because his family felt they could not provide proper care.
He is a 10 month old jack russell terrier/beagle mix. His previous family wrote that he loves bones, walks and treats.
Duke likes kittens and is okay with other dogs. He does not like being alone.
Volunteers at the shelter added that: “He’s young and full of energy but so dang funny. Got to love him!”
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for November 6. Following that, transports will available on Nov. 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.