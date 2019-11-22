Find a place in your heart for either a pair of brothers or a young lady eager to learn in this edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
A pair of kitten siblings named Sharpie and Stitch, ID No.’s 43047656 and 43047643 are the cats of the week, and are both solid black in coloring with smooth coats. These 8 to 10 week old Bombay brothers sport large round eyes that are amber in color. They both have received the first in the series of kitten vaccines.
They are a little intimidated by the noise and activity at the shelter. Both are friendly, though, and are playful and curious. They can be adopted separately or together.
Our pup featured this week from Polk County Animal Control is Erin, ID No. 43067014.
She is a juvenile retriever/terrier type mix approximately 6 months old and weighs about 50 pounds. She has received a distemper/parvo vaccine. She is mostly black with flecks of gold brindling throughout. Her eyes are chocolate brown. She is a bit timid but very friendly and enjoys belly rubs.
She is learning to walk on leash. She will grow to be a devoted companion.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for this week on Wednesday, November 20. December transports are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 18. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.