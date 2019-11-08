A cuddly cat and a pup with a smile are looking for forever homes in the latest installment of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Consider bringing home this week’s cat, ID No. 42960410, who is an unnamed cute male fawn tabby kitten. He is 8 to 10 weeks old.
He has a short coat with stripes on his legs and the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. He is super friendly and playful.
Volunteers report that he enjoys attention, so make sure to grab some toys and cuddle up with this young kitten. They believe he will make an entertaining companion.
This week’s pup has been given the name Webster, ID No. 43010153 at Polk County Animal Control.
He is a medium size Lab/Terrier Mix weighing about 40 pounds. He’s a young adult, approximately a year old.
Webster has a medium length chocolate brown coat. He has light brown eyes and a cute under bite.
He is very friendly and enjoys attention. Webster also appears to get along well with other dogs, and walks well on leash. Volunteers report that Webster will make a great family pet.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for this week on Wednesday, November 6. Following that, transports will available on Nov. 20. December transports are scheduledr Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.