Find a place in your heart and home for this week’s pets featuring a young tabby with a lot of affection to give, and a pup who just loves attention.
This week’s cat from Polk County Animal Control has no name, but can be found as ID No. 42960375. She’s a young adult fawn colored tabby with spots and stripes. She has the classic Tabby “M” on her forehead. Her large round eyes are amber in color. She has a lean, athletic build.
She was given her first in the series of feline vaccines.
Volunteers report that she is very friendly and affectionate, enjoys attention and loving strokes. She is very playful too. She’s curious and always ready for fun. Volunteers report she would be a wonderful companion.
Sam, ID No. 43105669 this this week’s dog featured from Polk County Animal Control. He is an adult Terrier/Shepherd mix, between 2 to 4 years old. His coat is short and a dusty fawn with a grey/black brindle. He weighs 45 to 50 pounds. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. His attentive eyes are chocolate brown.
Don’t let his serious expression fool you, he is always looking to you for direction. As if to say “What do you want me to do now??” Volunteers report that he is very friendly and enjoys attention.
He is well mannered on leash and will sit when asked. He appears to get along with other dogs.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for this week on Wednesday, November 20. December transports are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 18. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.