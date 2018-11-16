KitKat, ID No. 39824023, a nine week old solid black domestic shorthair whose sister Godiva was last week’s featured pet, and found a forever home. KitKat has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines and is already spayed. She has a soft smooth coat and amber/green eyes. She enjoys attention and is very friendly and playful.
The Dog of the Week is Dante, ID No. 39884675, a juvenile terrier/retriever mix, approximately 8 months old. He weighs 40 pounds. He is already neutered and had his rabies vaccine and a distemper/parvo vaccine. He already walks well on leash, and is reported to be very friendly and playful.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908. Rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Spay and neutering are required for other pets who haven’t already undergone treatment in Polk County by ordinance.