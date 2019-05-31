Check out this cute kitten or a pup with an spot on her eye who were selected as the Standard Journal Pets of the Week to wrap up the month of May.
Seth, ID No. 41629057, is a Cat of the Week that is ready to find a forever home. The juvenile Bombay/Domestic Short Hair is approximately 6 months old, and already finished the first in the series of kitten vaccines. He is solid black with large round amber eyes. He is very friendly and affectionate. Seth is inquisitive and playful. He is lean, athletic and lots of fun according to volunteers at Animal Control.
The Dog of the Week is Dolly, ID No. 41616580. She is a young adult Pointer/Terrier mix, between 1 to 2 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. Dolly has a short smooth coat with brindle spots and speckles on a white background. She was given a distemper/parvo vaccine on arrival. She has been spayed and has the green spay tattoo. Upon adoption, she only needs verification of spay from your vet and a rabies vaccine.
She is a bit timid inside of the kennel but once you get her outside she is outgoing and ready for fun. She has had some obedience training. Volunteers report she walks well on leash and does not pull. She will sit and lay down when asked and will also sit up for treats.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for June 5 and June 26. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.