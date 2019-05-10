A pair of cuddly friends are available for adoption right now from Polk County Animal Control, and this latest edition of the Pets of the Week have promise to provide love and appreciation for their owners.
Like this week’s cat named Chimera, ID No. 41393937. She is a juvenile shorthaired tortoiseshell kitten about 6 months old. She is mostly black and orange with a small strip of white on her chest. Her eyes are amber/green. She has had the first in the series of kitten vaccines. Volunteers report at Animal Control that is very friendly and affectionate and definitely likes to play. Consider picking up some cat toys when bringing her home.
Volunteers have named this week’s dog Carlos, ID No. 41386397. He is a large Shepherd/Lab mix weighing about 70 pounds, around 2 to 3 years of age. Carlos has a medium length smokey brown coat with silver chaps on his hind legs. One ear stands up and one ear folds over, and his eyes are “standout” light brown.
He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. He walks well on leash but does pull if there is somewhere he wants to go. Carlos would likely make a great hiking/running partner.
Give love to our pets of the week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for May 22, June 5 and June 26. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.