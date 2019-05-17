Help find forever homes this week to a fun-loving cat and a big, handsome pup who are the Standard Journal Pets of the Week for the May 15 edition.
Consider bringing home Eli, ID No. 41608304, a large fawn colored Tabby Cat. He has amber-green eyes that are seen as he observes all around him. This calm and very affectionate future companion also enjoys playtime, so make sure to grab a few toys before he joins the household.
The Dog of the Week is Hardy, ID No. 41308645, a medium size Lab/Beagle mix. He weighs about 60 pounds. He is tri-colored like a beagle but has the coat of a lab. He is 3 to 4 years old. Very calm and friendly. Walks well on leash, and according to volunteers does not pull. They report he’s a great dog.
Give love to our pets of the week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for May 22, June 5 and June 26. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.