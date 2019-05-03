Another pair of cute dogs and cats are ready for forever homes today from Polk County Animal Control in the latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Consider giving a home to this week’s cat volunteers have named Hattie, ID No. 41293086. This juvenile tabby kitten is somewhere between six months and a year old, comes with both spots and strips in her coat with the classic “M” on her forehead. This kitten with stockings on her hind feet is a curious one though, and is reported to make a fun-loving companion.
Puppy-lovers will definitely want to bring Peace home with them. This pup is ID No. 41289078, and animal control volunteers report that she is a 7 month old Boxer/Bulldog mix, with mostly white coloring and a brown ear and spot on her hind leg and tail. Though she’s a big pup at 45 pounds, she is full of energy and wants to play. Volunteers report she walks well on a leash, and is likely to grow to be a devoted companion if given a loving home.
Consider Hattie, Peace or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for May 8 and May 22. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.