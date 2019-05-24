This week’s pets feature a lovable curious cat and a pup who just wants affection and a forever home away from Polk County Animal Control.
The Cat of the Week is Loki, ID No. 41636540, a one year old male domestic medium hair. His coat is a rich dark chocolate brown. His almond shaped eyes are a brilliant green. His fluffy tail is like a bottle brush. He is inquisitive but reserved. He has a regal sophisticated air. He will be a handsome companion.
Colton, ID No. 41614096, is the Dog of the Week. He’s a young adult husky/shepherd mix. He is approximately one year old and weighs about 60 pounds. He is tall and lanky and will probably fill out more as he matures. His coat is tan to cream color with black. His eyes are light brown. He is very friendly. Walks on leash but does pull a bit. He will sit when asked. Volunteers report he is a fun dog.
Give love to our pets of the week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for June 5 and June 26. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.