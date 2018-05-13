Cuddle up with the Cat of the Week, an unnamed adult neutered male found as ID No. 39374900. This affectionate and fluffy feline enjoys attention and loves to play. Or maybe consider Maggie Mae, (ID number not included,) who wants to go out on a walk with a new owner. Maggie Mae is already spayed, all current with vaccinations with this pup nearly a year old. She’s already learning to sit when asked.
Both are available for adoption today by calling Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908. Cats are $25 and dogs are $40.
Spay and neutering are required by county ordinance for all pets adopted from PCAC.