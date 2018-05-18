Consider giving a pet a loving home today by bringing home a dog or cat from Polk County Animal Control.
A juvenile domestic short hair cat without a name needs a forever home, and she can be found at Animal Control as ID No. 38496570. Volunteers report this white and gray lady with exotic amber-green eyes is affectionate, and also loves to play.
For those who fancy a pup, consider Archie, ID No. 38416425. This red and white beagle weighs in a 25 pounds, and is a bit timid and thin, but once he got to know staff and volunteers he has opened up and been a bit more curious and animated.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908. Rates are $25 for cats, and $40 for dogs.
Specials on cats are usually available.
Spay and neutering is required for adopted pets not already fixed by county ordinance.