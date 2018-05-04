Give a dog a name and a home to call her own, or cuddle up with a cute cat in the latest animals featured in the Pets of the Week.
This week’s pup is a sweet girl according to volunteers and is waiting for an owner to give her a name. At animal control as ID No. 38288463, the six month old is tan and white, has a playful disposition and enjoys a lot of attention, along with walks on a leash.
The cat of the week is Tandee, ID No. 38231475. She’s an adult colored tabby, sporting large green eyes that will look up at owners with affection.
Both are available for adoption from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today. Cats are $25, and dogs $40.
All pets adopted from Animal Control require spay and neutering by county ordinance.