Provide love and friendship to this pair of dogs and cats who are featured in this latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
This week’s cat is ID No. 39989598, and volunteers have named her Cadence. She is a beautiful light grey tabby with amber/green eyes. Her coat is soft and smooth. Cadence is a juvenile — somewhere around six months to a year old. She is very friendly and enjoys attention. She is curious and playful, too. She will make a fun companion.
The Dog of the Week is ID No. 41012068, who volunteers have named Blake. He is a five month old Retriever/Collie type mix and currently weighs about 40 pounds. His red and white coat is of medium length. He has chocolate brown eyes. He is a happy pup! He has a big smile and his tail is always in motion. He is already walking on leash.
He enjoys attention and exploring. He would make a great hiking companion.
Find these friendly felines or canines and many others from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for April 10 and April 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.