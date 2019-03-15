Local pets who are just waiting for someone to come take them home forever are available right now from Polk County Animal Control, and are the latest to be featured as the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Consider taking home Silas, ID No. 40819875, an adult domestic short hair. He is mostly white with some orange spots and a striped tail. His large attentive eyes are amber in color. He is very affectionate and also like to play.
Or maybe for the dog lovers out there Kara is the kind of pet you want to play with. She’s at Animal Control as ID No. 40824213, is black and white and her coat is of short to medium length. She weighs about 40 pounds. Her eyes are a dark chocolate brown. She is a juvenile about 10 months old. Very friendly and playful. She likes soft squeaky toys. She is learning to walk on leash and is catching on fast. She enjoys attention and would make a great companion.
Find these friendly felines or canines and many others from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for March 20, April 10 and April 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.