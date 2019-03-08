A cuddly adult cat and a collie/shepherd mix that loves attention are the featured Pets of the Week for the Standard Journal, and would be perfect fits for just about any home in Polk County.
Consider giving a home to Chesney, ID No. 40804066. He’s a young adult dusty grey tabby that volunteers aren’t sure of his age. He’s outgoing and friendly, but also athletic and curious according to volunteers. Chesney promises to make a fun companion.
For the canine lovers out there, consider giving love to Marnie, ID No. 40857209. She’s a juvenile collie/shepherd mix with a medium to long coat, but promises to make a fluffy, cuddly, friendly companion. Volunteers report she walks well on a leash.
Find these friendly felines or canines and many others from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for March 20, April 10 and April 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.