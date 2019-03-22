Find soft and cuddly new friends to take home from Polk County Animal Control right now in the latest Pets of the Week.
First is ID No. 40843058, which volunteers have named Velvet. She is a Bombay/Domestic Short Hair, who is solid black with large amber eyes. She is a juvenile, about 6 months old. She is playful and athletic. Enjoys attention and is very affectionate.
Second is ID No. 40876081, which has been christened Santana. She is an 8 years young Belgian Shepherd mix that is all black except for the silver hairs from age. Her eyes are chocolate brown, attentive and clear. She barks when you approach her kennel. Not aggressively but in greeting. She walks well on leash and enjoys the outdoors. She is very friendly. She enjoys attention, kindness and loving pats. She appears to get along well with other dogs. She would make a wonderful, loving companion.
Find these friendly felines or canines and many others from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for April 10 and April 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.