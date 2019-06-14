In this week's edition of the Pets of the Week, it is worth mentioning as we have before that these aren't the only dogs and cats available for adoption. Last week alone, the cat room at Polk County Animal Control had 27 kittens from different litters waiting for adoption. Help find these cats a home today by calling 770-749-8908 to find out more.
In the meantime, this week's pets also include a friendly feline and a full grown pup who both just want to show their love.
Meet Heather, ID No. 41666352. She is a young adult domestic short hair approximately one year old. Heather has had the first in her series of feline vaccines. She is lean and athletic. Volunteers report she is attentive and looking for fun. She is very friendly and would be an entertaining addition to any family.
Or consider Caprice, ID No. 41689379. She is a lab/shepherd type mix, between 3 to 5 years old and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She may already be spayed and will need confirmation from a veterinarian. Volunteers report she is very friendly and enjoys attention. Always has a smile on her face and a wag in her tail. This well mannered won't jump on people, and doesn't pull on the leash on walks. She appears to get along well with other dogs. Caprice would be a wonderful companion.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for June 26, and additionally planned for July 10 and July 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.