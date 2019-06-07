A cat without a tail and a full grown pup are both looking for forever homes in this week’s edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
The Cat of the Week is Cider, ID No. 41690012, a large adult male Manx without a tail. Volunteers report that he’s attentive and friendly, and definitely enjoys playing around. Additionally, Cider appears to already be neutered, and will just need verification from the vet and a rabies vaccine to meet Animal Control’s adoption requirement.
The Dog of the Week is Bowie, ID No. 41667635, a young adult Lab/Australian Shepherd type mix. He is around two years old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He was given a distemper/parvo vaccine. Bowie is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. He walks well on leash and becomes playful when outside for a walk.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for June 26, and additionally planned for July 10 and July 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.