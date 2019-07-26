Lean down for this kitten that can stand on his hind legs, or give a good belly rub to a playful pup in this week’s edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
The Cat of the Week is Carson, ID No. 42106034. He is a fawn colored tabby and has the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. He has beautiful coat coloring with spots and stripes.
He is about 12 weeks old and has had the first in his series of kitten vaccines. He is playful and curious. Would make an entertaining companion! He’s a handsome boy.
The Dog of the Week is Declan, ID No. 42001256 — His name is Declan. He’s a neutered male Lab/Terrier Mix. He is all black except for a locket of white on his chest and strips of white on his pasterns. His coat is short and smooth. He is approximately 2 years old and is a bit thin.
He weighs about 60 pounds at this time. His eyes are light brown and he is calm and observant. He walks well on leash and will sit when asked. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. He appears to get along well with other dogs.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for August 7 and August 21. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.