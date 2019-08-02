This week’s nominees for the Pets of the Week provide those willing to give them a forever home the opportunity to cuddle with a new fluffy friend, even during the dog days of summer.
Consider bringing home this week’s Cat named Kira, found at Polk County Animal Control as ID No. 41209138. She is a beautiful Siamese mix with attentive blue eyes. Kira’s coat is short and silky soft, and she is mostly buff colored with spots and stripes on her legs and tail.
Kira is a young adult, and volunteers report she about one year old. She has had her first in the series of cat vaccines. This calm and observant kitty still enjoys her fair share of attention and being stroked and is reported to make a wonderful companion for someone needing a friend.
Dog lovers will want to check out Atlas, ID No. 42036889. This week’s pup nominee is a adult retriever/shepherd mix 2 to 3 years old, weighing in about 60 pounds and sporting a short and smooth brown and black coat.
Volunteers report that Atlas has been given a distemper/parvo vaccine, and in interactions will walk well on leash and will sit when asked. This friendly and submissive pup won’t jump up on you, and is expected to make a great family pet.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for August 7 and August 21. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.