After a two week hiatus, volunteers hoping that this pair of Pets of the Week will spur local residents to help find forever homes away from Polk County Animal Control.
Starting back this week is the chosen cat, an unnamed Dilute Calico/Tabby mix kitten that can be found at the shelter as ID No. 41954800. She has had the first in the series of kitten vaccines. Her coat is a soft powder gray and buff with pale stripes on her sides. Her attentive amber eyes don’t miss anything, but that’s only because she’s looking to make new friends and play. Volunteers report she’ll provide hours of entertainment.
Then there’s Nixon, ID No. 41890862, the Standard Journal Dog of the Week. He’s a 60-pound young adult male who appears to be a retriever/boxer type mix according to volunteers. He sports a short and smooth coat, reddish fawn colored hair with white on the chest and ice blue eyes. Future owners beware: he’ll walk on a leash, but pulls some. An active family might consider giving Nixon a forever home.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for July 10 and July 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.