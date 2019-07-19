Consider bringing a loving, playful kitten or a handsome pup into your life today and give a home to either of this week’s Pets of the Week for the Standard Journal.
Cuddle up today with an unnamed tabby/dilute calico mix that can be found as ID No. 42106094, and is this week’s Cat of the Week.
She is light grey with tabby stripes and buff colored spots. The tip of her tail is white. Her coat is short and soft.
Volunteers report she is about 3 months old and has received her first in the series of kitten vaccines, and added that she is very friendly and playful.
Or give a home to the Dog of the Week named Elsie, ID No. 41897113. This pup is a black and tan shepherd mix with big brown eyes. Her coat is short and smooth. She is a young adult about one year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds.
Elsie has had the first in the series of distemper/parvo vaccines. Volunteers report she is friendly and playful, and though walks well on leash, she will pull a bit. They believe she would be a fun dog for an active family.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for July 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.