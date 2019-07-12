A pair of kittens and a pup who might as well be a big baby full of love are this week’s Pets of the Week in need of forever homes from Polk County Animal Control
Consider bringing home a pair of tuxedo twin kittens perfect for any calendar. They aren’t named yet, but this brother and sister found at Animal Control as ID Nos. 41983205 and 41983239. The pair are 10 to 12 weeks old, with a short soft coat. The male has grey/green eyes, the female has grey eyes.
They each have had their first in the series of kitten vaccines. They are very friendly and playful. They can be adopted separately or together. Volunteers report they will be lots of fun and entertaining.
This week’s pup is Baby Girl, ID No. 41954696. She is a small Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. (She does not have the ridge on her back.) Her coat is short and smooth and a reddish fawn color with white on her chest. Her eyes are chocolate brown. She is a young adult, approximately 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds.
She is very calm and well mannered. Does not jump up on you. Walks well on leash and does not pull. She appears to get along well with other dogs. Volunteers report they introduced her to the cats in the cat room and she seemed uninterested. They also believe she would be a great addition to any family.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for July 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.