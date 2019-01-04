The New Year is starting out with a new set of pets to find forever homes from Polk County Animal Control, and you can be one of the many who provides dogs and cats with the love they need today.
Consider this week’s Cat of the Week as a chance to find joy in a companion as this unnamed young adult male gray tabby is looking for someone to cuddle with. He is reported by volunteers to be affectionate and likes a lot of attention, and with a soft and smooth coat especially likes to be rubbed. This potentially fun new member of the household can be found at Animal Control as ID No. 40447505.
If a dog is more your fancy, consider this female terrier/lab mix volunteers also haven’t quite named yet, but can be found at PCAC as ID No. 40441002. She’s six to eight months old and currently weighs about 20 pounds. She will mature to be a smaller medium size dog, should be easy to train with an attentive nature, and already walks on a leash. Volunteers report she’ll make a great family pet.
Cats are available for adoption today for $25, and dogs for $40 from PCAC by calling 770-749-8908. Spay and neutering are required by county ordinance, and low cost options are available through the help of the Humane Society. (See this week’s community calendar for more.)