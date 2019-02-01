Give love to one of these loving dogs or cats and others available at Animal Control today in the latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Consider bringing home this unnamed cat, ID No. 40581742, a young adult female domestic short hair with a black and white coat. Volunteers report she’s playful and affectionate, and would make a beautiful companion in a local home.
Or bring home Cody, ID No. 40511334, a two-year-old lab mix with a tiger striped brindle coat. Cody is reported to be friendly and walks on a leash, pulling a bit for the time being. Otherwise, he is a friendly dog according to volunteers.
Find out more about how to adopt these or other pets from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in February for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement. The next transports are scheduled for Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.