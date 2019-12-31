Start the new year with a new friend who needs a forever home from Polk County Animal Control among this week’s Pets of the Week.
Consider giving love and a home to Ceaser, ID No. 43358830. This cuddly cat was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep him. He’s already neutered and had an FVRCP vaccine.
He is a large adult orange tabby cat with the classic “M” on his forehead. He has no white except for his whiskers. His coat is soft and he enjoys being petted. His large round eyes are amber in color.
Volunteers report Ceasar to be very playful and loves getting attention.
For those who are more canine-friendly, this pup with big ears might just be the one to bring home to start the New Year. Mua, ID No. 43358807, is a surrender as well since her family was moving and could not take her.
This pup is a small bull terrier mix around two years old, and weighs approximately 25 pounds. She is black and white with chocolate brown eyes.
Mua is very friendly and she excitedly barks and wags her tail in greeting when you approach her kennel. She walks well on leash and will sit when asked. Volunteers report that she appears to get along well with the other dogs at the shelter. Her previous owners also had a cat, and they believe Mua would get along well with felines as well.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 22.