A friendly pup and cat are waiting for forever homes at Polk County Animal Control in this latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
India, ID No. 43668194, is this week’s Dog of the Week. She comes to Animal Control after her family surrendered her to their care since they had to move and couldn’t take her along. India is a retriever/pinscher mix, around a year old and comes in at 50 pounds.
Volunteers report this black and tan beauty has a thin stripe of white on her chest with medium-length hair and dark brown eyes. She’s reported to be a friendly and sweet dog and though timid at the shelter at first, grew more comfortable with people during her stay.
India walks well on a leash and doesn’t pull, and is found to be well-mannered and doesn’t jump.
Or consider giving love to Macho, ID No. 43631228, who is this week’s featured cat. This large, smoky gray domestic long hair has a tiny locket of white on his chest and yellow eyes.
Volunteers appears to be already neutered but will need vet to confirm. His left ear is tipped signifying the neuter of a feral cat. But he’s definitely not feral.
Macho is “super friendly and affectionate. He clamors for attention and loving strokes and is a big love bug.”
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for February 12 and Feb. 26.