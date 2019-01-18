Look for a loving companion for you or a friend right now at Polk County Animal Control as we celebrate this week’s Pets of the Week.
This week’s featured pup is being called Hudson by volunteers, and comes in as ID No. 40471079. He’s a young adult male mostly black lab-terrier mix, who though a bit thin, but has a lot of energy. Volunteers report his tail goes a mile a minute when he is petted and talked to, and enjoys rolling in the grass on walks. They also report he’ll make a devoted companion.
Or check out this week’s cat, ID No. 40476762 volunteers have taken to calling Skyler. She’s a young adult female orange tabby, with has received her first round of vaccines and is at least a medium-sized cat. She’s friendly and affectionate, and is also considered a curious adventurer.
Find these pets and others at Polk County Animal Control today by calling 770-749-8908. Adoption rates are $25 for cats, and $40 for dogs. Spay and neutering are required by county ordinance.
Find low cost options through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, coming up on Jan. 23. See this week’s Calendar of Events for more information on how to get low cost spay and neutering services.