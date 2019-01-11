Help find a forever home out of Polk County Animal Control in 2019 for a dog and cat who need a loving family today as this week’s Pets of the Week.
Consider taking home this unnamed female retriever mix without a name, but can be found as ID No. 40384447. Volunteers report that this pup, somewhere between 5 to 7 years old and comes in around 50 pounds, and enjoy snuggling up and getting attention and rubbing new friends with a rich golden coat, and will walk on a leash. She’s also had a distemper/parvo vaccine.
Or consider this large juvenile female Maine Coon mix volunteers named Everly, this week’s Cat of the Week. She can be found as 39481056, is reported to be attentive and curious, and wants her "classic" tabby pattern - with swirls much like a marble cake coat rubbed as much as possible.
Both are available today at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908. Cats are $25 each, and dogs $40.
Pets who are adopted from Animal Control are required to be spayed and neutered by county ordinance.