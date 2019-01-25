Take home one of these furry friends from Polk County Animal Control featured in the latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Consider this unnamed young adult long haired Calico, ID No. 40540161. Volunteers report she’ll be looking at a new owner with affection with exotic green eyes, and does have a condition that will require some treatment from a vet. But otherwise is reported to be friendly, and would make a beautiful companion.
Additionally, the Dog of the Week would as well. Jake, ID No. 40540161, is a juvenile Retriever/Boxer mix of to-be-determined age, but is a big one already at 70 pounds. Volunteers report he probably has a little more growing to do, and enjoys walking on a leash. Considered a smart boy, Jake already will sit when asked and wants to please.
Consider either or both of these pets to take home from Polk County Animal Control today by calling 770-749-8908. Rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs. Spay and neutering are required by county ordinance.
Low cost options are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society.
Note that both of these potential pets have received some vaccination at Animal Control.