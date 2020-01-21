Forever homes are needed now for a pair of pets from Polk County Animal Control, one who still needs a name and another who is ready to find a new family.
This week’s cat is the one without a name, simply found as ID No. 43160274 at Polk County Animal Control. This lady is an adult Domestic Short Hair/Tabby mix. She has had an FVRCP vaccine. She is mostly white with unusual fawn tabby colored spots and a black striped tail. Her eyes are amber/green.
Volunteers report that she has a calm and observant demeanor. She enjoys attention and loving strokes, and those at the shelter believe she would be an affectionate companion.
Charlie, ID No. 43529309 is the Dog of the Week. He was surrendered by his owner who could no longer care for him. He is already neutered. Charlie is a large lab type mix. He is about 2 years old and weighs approximately 75 pounds. He is mostly black with a white chest, white speckled socks in front and white toes on his hind. He has chocolate brown eyes.
Volunteers report that Charlie is a happy dog, with his tail always in motion. He is very friendly and enjoys attention.
They do add that is very strong on his leash. Per his previous owner he is good with children and other dogs.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for February 12 and Feb. 26.