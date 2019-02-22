Cuddle up with one of the cats and dogs featured in the Standard Journal Pets of the Week that need forever homes right now from Polk County Animal Control.
After all, who would want to love on this 8 week old fluffy white male kitten without a name, but can be found as ID No. 40768348. Volunteers report he loves to snuggle after some curious exploring in their experience with him thus far, and is expected to be a fun companion as he grows older.
For the canine lovers among our readers, give some consideration to this young adult male terrier/retriever mix named Valentine, found as ID No. 40656722. He’s a little on the hefty side at 50 pounds, is colored black and white, and in volunteer’s experience is well mannered and doesn’t pull on the leash when being walked. Expect him to make a great addition to an active family.
Find these friendly felines or canines and many others from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement. The next transports are scheduled for March 6 and March 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.