February is a month for showing love, and that means its the perfect time to bring home a friend from Polk County Animal Control and provide them a forever home.
This week’s featured cat is Cecily, ID No. 43663479. She is a young adult domestic short hair. She is mostly black with a spot of white on her underside. Her large eyes are amber/green. She has had an FVRCP vaccine.
Volunteers report that is super friendly and curious, and also enjoys attention and loving strokes. Cecily is expected to make someone a great cuddly companion.
Harper, ID No. 43519963 is this week’s featured pup. She is a young adult retriever/heeler mix. She is one to two years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She is mostly white with reddish spots and freckles. Her eyes are chocolate brown. She has had a distemper/parvo vaccine.
Volunteers at Polk County Animal Control report that she is very friendly and playful, and absolutely loves squeaky toys.
The did add that Harper does walk well on leash but pulls a bit, but expect that will be cured with time and training. Harper is expected to be a fun dog for an active family.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for February 12 and Feb. 26, then following that on March 11 and March 25.