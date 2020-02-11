The month of love continues at Polk County Animal Control and a pair of pets are ready to cuddle up with a new family as the Standard Journal Pets of the Week for the Feb. 12 edition.
The Cat of the Week is Rok, ID No. 43679012. He is a large tabby/domestic short hair. He is mostly gray with black swirls and stripes. His grey fades to fawn. Beautiful coloring. His eyes are amber.
Volunteers report that Rok has received a FVRCP vaccine. He is very friendly and affectionate, and considered a handsome boy.
The Dog of the Week is Chaz, ID No. 43544678. This boxer-terrier mix is mostly fawn with a white chest and toes. He appears to already be neutered, but will need veterinarian to confirm. He is a young adult, one to two years old. He weighs approximately 50 pounds.
His attentive eyes are chocolate brown. Volunteers report that he is super friendly and affectionate. Gets along well with other dogs at the shelter, and he loves to play and jump. Chaz is believe to be one of those pups that would make a fun fly ball dog.
{div}Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for February 26, then following that on March 11 and March 25.