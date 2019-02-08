This week we’re featuring a pair of fun-loving pets who just want to come home with a loving family in Polk County or in the surrounding area and are this week’s featured Pets of the Week.
Consider taking home the Cat of the Week Natasha, ID No. 40561785, a six month old Russian Blue/Domestic Short hair mix who volunteers report is calm and observant, but also enjoys affection.
Or think about the Dog of the Week Isaiah, ID No. 40561785. He’s a young adult male collie mix, already a big pup at 70 pounds. Volunteers report he’s a friendly dog and gets along well with other pups as well as humans. Isaiah likes squeaky toys and long walks.
These two handsome pets and others are available from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in February for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for Feb. 20, and March 6 and March 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.