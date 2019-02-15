A pet featured previously in these pages is back this week as she remained the only one at Animal Control at press time according to volunteers, and needs a forever home as soon as possible.
Consider giving a loving family to Sheena, ID No. 40581742, a young adult female domestic short hair who enjoys giving affection and getting attention from those who meet her.
She’s joined by another lady this week for the Dog of the Week named Katy, ID No. 40659978. This young adult female Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound Mix, and according to volunteers has a personality that shines and is low energy. She has been nervous of the leash, and needs someone who can spend a lot of time with her even if it's just time on the couch. Sheena and Katy are available from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more.
Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs. Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in February for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for Feb. 20, and March 6 and March 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.