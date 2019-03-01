These Pets of the Week for the Standard Journal are sweet and loving this week, and just need a forever home locally to provide joy to a family from Polk County Animal Control.
Check out Chazz, a gray and white domestic short hair adult male who can be found at Animal Control as ID No. 40787116. Volunteers report he has a laid back and loving personality, and is the perfect for someone who needs a companion to snuggle up with on the couch.
Or consider this tri-colored female treeing walker coonhound named Hailey, ID No. 40737954. She’s around four years old, weighs 40 pounds and is already spayed. Hailey is sweet and laid back too, but she does like to sniff and explore like any coonhound.
Find these friendly felines or canines and many others from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for March 6 and March 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.