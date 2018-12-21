The holidays are almost here, and the gift of love is one that anyone can provide as the year winds down to animals in need of forever homes from Polk County Animal Control.
Consider these two sisters, Mariah and Esther, ID Nos. 40098819 and 40098806. They are approximately 12 weeks old and have received their first in the series of kitten vaccines. Both are very friendly and affectionate. Mariah is more calm and observant, while Esther is outgoing and playful. They can be adopted as a pair, or separately.
For those who prefer canine company around the Christmas tree, consider bringing home Maddox, ID No. 40185350. This young adult male chocolate lab mix is around a year old, is reported to be playful and friendly – and especially loves squeaky toys. Volunteers report he would be a fun and devoted companion.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 right now. Rates are $25 per cat, and $40 per dog. Spay and neutering are required for pets adopted out of Animal Control by County ordinance. Find out more about upcoming low cost spay-neuter services on this page in the community calendar.