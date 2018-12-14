The holiday season is not just one of presents for people, but one of charity to all. That’s why it is important to not just remember loved ones during the season of giving, but those furry friends who we call family too.
This week’s Pets of the Week are ready to join a house full of holiday cheer, with a fawn tabby and a black lab mix up for adoption from Polk County Animal Control.
Consider bringing home Hendrix, ID No. 40076274, a male fawn tabby kitten that is 8 weeks old. He’s had his first series of vaccines, and volunteers report him to be a curious kitten who will provide a loving home much entertainment.
The Dog of the Week is a juvenile male lab mix named Adley, ID No. 40182785. He’s also received some vaccinations, and volunteers report that he’s in love with squeaky toys and playing tug with anyone. He’s the kind of dog that would be good for an active family.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 along with other pets who need forever homes. Find other pets featured regularly on their Facebook at facebook.com/polkcountygaanimalcontrol. Adoption rates are $25 for cats, and $40 for dogs.
Spay and neutering are required for all pets adopted out of Animal Control by county ordinance.