A sweetheart of a kitten and a furry and family friendly pup are featured as the Standard Journal Pets of the Week to open the month of December.
Let a kitten named Honey, ID No. 43211060, add some joy to your home this holiday season as the Cat of the Week. She’s a four month old tabby kitten with stripes and spots. Her coat is short and smooth. She has white on her chest and her toes. Her large eyes are green and ever watchful.
Honey is very friendly and affectionate. She enjoys attention and play, and would make a great companion to bring home for an early Christmas present.
The Dog of the Week, Petey, might not fit in a gift box but he’s sure to bring love to a family willing to give him a forever home.
He can be found at Polk County Animal Control as ID No. 43228059, and volunteers report that he was an owner surrender by a family who could no longer care for him.
Petey is around a year old, already neutered and is about as handsome a dog as they come. This pup is a great pyrenees/dutch shepherd mix, with a long fluffy golden coat with black striping and friendly brown eyes.
Volunteers report that Petey very well mannered. He does not jump up on people, walks very well on leash and does not pull. Volunteers reported that Petey came from a home with a small dog and he appears to be fine with the other dogs at the shelter. According to his previous owner he is housebroken, loves toys, playing with balls and is good with children. He’d make an awesome family dog.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
This month’s transports are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 18. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.