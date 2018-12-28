As the holiday season continues through the New Year, Polk County Animal Control is offering people to the opportunity to adopt and take home a pet for free.
That’s right: all you have to do is show proof positive you got a dog or cat adopted from Polk County Animal Control spay or neutered and a rabies shot if they haven’t had been fixed already, and they will be yours forever.
Considering the Pets of the Week as 2019 is about to begin, that’s a great deal.
After all, a cat like Crystal – ID No. 40179189 - would make an ideal companion for the rest of the holiday season. She's a young adult short haired around a year old, and already has her first in the series of vaccines. She's reported to be playful and friendly to people as well by volunteers.
The dog lovers among readers should definitely enjoy this 4 to 6 year old red heeler mix, ID No. 40375708, that volunteers have yet to give a name. They do report the pup walks well on a leash, is attentive and friendly, and boy enjoy those ears.
Check out Crystal or the unnamed pup at Polk County Animal Control before they close again for the rest of the holidays and start requiring adoption rates again now by calling 770-749-8908.
Make the holidays bright and find a place in your home and heart for a pet who needs it.