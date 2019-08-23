Look for this week’s pup and kitten at Polk County Animal Control as both are still growing up and might be hard to spot among the selection available to bring home right now.
The Cat of the Week is ID No. 42228700, which volunteers at Animal Control have started calling Otto. He’s a three month old male tabby kitten, fawn tabby colored with some white on his chest and feet. He has the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. His large round eyes are amber in color. Volunteers report Otto has had his first in the series of kitten vaccines. He is friendly and playful, and ready to grow up and have fun with a family.
The Dog of the Week is ID No. 42338813, and this sweet boy has not as yet been named by volunteers at Animal Control trying to find him a forever home. He appears to be a lab/terrier mix. He is approximately 8 months old and weighs about 35 pounds. He is chocolate with tan and a little bit of white on his chest. His eyes are light brown. Volunteers report that he is very friendly, and would be a great addition to any family.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for August 21, September 11 and Sept. 25. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn mo