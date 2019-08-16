A pair of furry friends need a forever home now in this latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Consider giving a home to Ash, ID No. 42259572. This microchipped Ragdoll mix is a 2 and a half years old, and already has a feline combo vaccine. Ash sports a soft dark smokey gray coat with silver highlights throughout and amber with a hint of green. She has tufts of fur sprouting from her ears. Ash’s appearance is unusual, but she is very friendly and affectionate. Volunteers report that she loves attention and play.
Or give live to a pup that volunteers have named her Party Pam, found at Animal Control as ID No. 4230963 . This boxer/american bulldog mix is always ready for fun! She is mostly white with tiger stripe brindle spots. She is a young adult, approximately one year old and weighs about 40 pounds. Party Pam has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. She is very friendly and playful. She walks well on leash and will sit when asked. She is attentive and intelligent.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for August 21, September 11 and Sept. 25. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.