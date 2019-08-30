Bring home either a kitten featuring a fancy look or a full grown pup who knows her manners in this week’s edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
The Cat of the Week is Joey, ID No. 42479236. This curious black and white tuxedo kitten was approximately 9 weeks old at press time, and growing by the day. He has large attentive green eyes and stand-out white whiskers and eyebrows. He is very friendly and playful. Volunteers believe that Joey will be an entertaining companion in the life of any family who brings him home.
Volunteers picked Mia as this week’s featured pup, and she can be found at Polk County Animal Control as ID No. 42399703. She appears to be a retriever/chow chow mix, with the distinctive curl to her tail and the dark tongue typical of a chow.
Mia is solid black and her eyes are chocolate brown. She is between two to four years old and weighs about 50 pounds. Volunteers also report that she received a distemper/parvo vaccine.
She has had some obedience training as well, and Mia walks well on leash and will sit and lay down on command. Volunteers report she is very friendly, and when they recently took her for a stroll through the cat room and she ignored them.
She’ll be a fun companion for anyone who is looking for a playful pup to bring home.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for September 11 and Sept. 25. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.