Find some fluffy love between either or both of this week's Pets of the Week as August gets underway at Polk County Animal Control.
Consider giving a home to a kitten volunteers call Fluffy, ID No. 42207006. This eight week old Tabby looks more like a miniature Maine Coon to volunteers, with soft and fluffy with tufts of hair sprouting from her ears. She has the Tabby "M" on her forehead. Her eyes are an amber/green color.
Volunteers report that she's a curious little girl who loves attention and play and would make a cuddly, entertaining companion.
For the dog lovers in the reading audience, consider having with Keegan, ID No. 42117089. He's a young adult Retriever/Shepherd mix who is about a year old and weighs in at approximately 50 pounds. Sporting a black and gold brindle coloring with white on his chest, this short and smooth haired pup is friendly and playful.
Volunteers report that he walks well on leash, but pulls a bit. He has had some obedience training. He will sit and lay down when asked.
Keegan appears to get along well with other dogs. He is attentive and anxious to please. Would make a devoted companion
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for August 21. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.