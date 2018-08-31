Want a friendly pet to play around with at home, and want to get it nearly free? Polk County Animal Control is giving away cats right now, and only asking for $10 each for dogs to help with their efforts to bring down the shelter population and avoid unfortunate ends for animals brought to the facility.
Pets will still require spay and neutering, but right now for free a family can take home a cat like Jojo, ID No. 39326827. She’s a young adult fawn tabby and one of many cats who need a forever home right now.
For dog lovers, this big boy named Rolo is one of several dogs up for adoption now for only $10. He’s listed as ID No. 39270623, and volunteers report he’s a happy pup with a constant wag of his tail, and walks well on a leash.
Contact Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908 to learn more today. Pets will also require a rabies shot.
Those who need low cost options can get in touch with the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society about upcoming low cost transport programs on Sept. 5 and Sept. 19 by calling 678-361-7304.